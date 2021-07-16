Labour President Calls For Electoral Reform Debate: ‘We Must Never Stop Asking Questions’ 

Labour’s president Ramona Attard has backed a discussion on potential electoral reform, arguing that the country shouldn’t shy away from considering democratic alternatives to the Single Transferable Vote system.

“The PL never stops asking questions and this is an element of renewal,” Attard told a conference today to discuss the PL’s recent ‘100 Ideas’ policy document.

“We can say we are comfortable with the current electoral system and that it certainly served us well in recent years, but we want this project to serve as a platform for us to dream and ask if the system can improve.”

“Perhaps we will decide to keep our system after analysing the other options or perhaps we can look at what other countries have done.”