Malta Has A New MP! Labour Parliamentary Group Unanimously Approves Oliver Scicluna Into Its Fold

Labour’s parliamentary group has unanimously agreed to co-opt Oliver Scicluna into Parliament to take up the seat vacated by Gavin Gulia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela proposed the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability as the PL’s latest MP, and his co-option was formally approved by the party’s parliamentary group this evening.

Scicluna has been chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability since June 2016, and has been a figurehead in championing disability rights.

He is also involved with several government entities, serving on the boards of Transport Malta, Jobsplus, the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

