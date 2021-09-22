Labour Youths Send Bernard Grech Copy Of Cannabis White Paper After PN Leader Claims It Was ‘Never Published’

Labour’s youth wing Zgħażagħ Laburisti has teased Bernard Grech by sending him a copy of the cannabis white paper after the Opposition Leader claimed during an interview “no white paper was ever published”.

“As a political branch which proposed ideas on the topic [of cannabis reform], we were very disappointed when we heard your assertive claim that appears you didn’t even know a white paper was published last March for public consultation,” Zgħażagħ Laburisti said in a letter to Grech.

“It could be that you forgot about it, but we remind you that you had blamed your survey results on this discussion, giving the impression that youths only care about cannabis.”