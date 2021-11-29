Lay Members Needed In Parliament To Take Decisions On MPs’ Behaviour, Bernard Grech Proposes
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has proposed the appointment of lay members to a parliamentary committee that discusses issues related to standards in public life.
As it stands, the standards committee is chaired by the Speaker, with the government and opposition getting two seats each.
However, Grech’s proposal would see the government and opposition choose one member each, with the remaining three lay members chosen by a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
The chairman will be appointed by one of these three lay members.
His proposal seems to be inspired by the United Kingdom, which in 2013 revamped its select committee on standards to be composed of seven MPs and seven lay members.
However, it goes a step further, as the UK’s committee is chaired by an MP.
Grech’s proposal was filed during a debate on the behaviour of Speaker Anglu Farrugia.
This comes after Farrugia decided not to punish PL MP Rosianne Cutajar in the wake of a Standards Commissioner report which found her in breach of parliamentary ethics for failing to declare money she received from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
Addressing the press outside Parliament, Grech warned the PN will “consider any necessary action” to ensure the Speaker “does his duty”.
Prime Minister Robert Abela accused the Opposition of attacking an institution simply because it doesn’t agree with its decision, and of playing political games to try and compensate for its poor survey ratings.
He also noted that Cutajar had resigned as parliamentary secretary in the wake of Standards Commissioner George Hyzler’s original report.
