Lay Members Needed In Parliament To Take Decisions On MPs’ Behaviour, Bernard Grech Proposes

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has proposed the appointment of lay members to a parliamentary committee that discusses issues related to standards in public life.

As it stands, the standards committee is chaired by the Speaker, with the government and opposition getting two seats each.

However, Grech’s proposal would see the government and opposition choose one member each, with the remaining three lay members chosen by a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The chairman will be appointed by one of these three lay members.

His proposal seems to be inspired by the United Kingdom, which in 2013 revamped its select committee on standards to be composed of seven MPs and seven lay members.

However, it goes a step further, as the UK’s committee is chaired by an MP.