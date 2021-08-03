LISTEN: Angry ‘PL Supporter’ Calls In On NET FM To Rip Into ‘Ġaħan’ Edward Zammit Lewis

An enraged woman self-identifying as a Labour supporter called up a NET FM show yesterday afternoon to pile into Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis for mocking PL supporters as ‘Ġaħan’. “He insults us as Ġaħan but he’s the Ġaħan!” the woman shouted during a call-in on NET FM’s Kuntatt. “How can he call us Ġaħan but then blame the Nationalists for speaking against Malta overseas? Does he have no shame?” ‘Ġaħan’ is a traditional Maltese word that is used to insult people as being stupid.

The woman warned Zammit Lewis and his canvassers not to pay her any house visits ahead of the next general election. “It’s not the Nationalists who are fed up, it’s us Labourites who are fed up,” she concluded. Zammit Lewis is facing pressure to resign after some of his conversations with Fenech were revealed by the murder suspect in a court application.

A PN billboard poking fun at Edward Zammit Lewis

In one conversation in April 2019, Zammit Lewis refers to a humiliating incident, criticising the “political incompetence” of persons within his political circle. “They’re all children and posers… but that is what the stupid Labour voter (Ġaħan) wants,” he said. “History will judge me.” The PN has filed a motion of no confidence in Zammit Lewis while NGO Repubblika has announced a protest in front of his ministry for this evening. Do you think Edward Zammit Lewis should resign?