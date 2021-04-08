Lynn Faure Chircop Left Confused After Prime Minister Announces She Has Been Invited To His Home

Former PL candidate Lynn Chircop has been left confused after Prime Minister Robert Abela publicly announced yesterday that she has been invited to his home. Following Abela’s statement during an interview on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night, Faure Chircop said the Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela had invited her to meet her privately or a tête-à-tête conversation. “Only to find out otherwise from national TV,” she added. During his interview last night, Abela was asked about a tearful video Faure Chircop had posted on Facebook in which she expressed her disappointment with the Prime Minister for failing to take her unspecified concerns seriously. “Lynn and her husband are my friends and I remember knocking on her door in Qormi in the run-up to the 2017 election,” Abela responded.

“Since then, she’s supported me unconditionally and gave an important contribution to the party. Tomorrow she’ll come to our home to discuss the contribution she can keep giving the PL.” Faure Chircop, a former Eurovision singer, recently withdrew her nomination as a PL candidate, saying her decision was due to professional reasons, changing circumstances, and her desire to keep a clean conscience. A day later, she published a emotional video on Facebook in which she denounced rumours that the only reason she withdrew her candidature was because she was seeking a high-level government job. In the video, which she since deleted, Faure Chircop cryptically said she had been trying to bring Abela’s attention to certain unnamed legal issues related to Malta’s international obligations for the past nine months, but her requests fell on deaf ears. “I follow political direction but I’m a lawyer like you and you must understand that I’ll be personally liable if I ignore professional ethics,” she said. “You don’t want to see the evidence. I put all my trust in you, only for you to kick my husband and I out the way you did.”

“Why are you telling people I wanted a job? It’s not true; I never wanted anything but justice for the people who put their trust in me.” The Prime Minister didn’t address Faure Chircop’s concerns, instead reminding people how the PN’s paper Il-Mument had in 2019 mocked her as a failed singer after she joined LEAD, the PL’s training academy for women politicians. Following this report, then Opposition leader Adrian Delia had personally called up Faure Chircop to apologise on behalf of Il-Mument. “The difference between us is that the PN tried to humiliate her, while the PL values and respects people and encourages them to develop their talents,” Abela said. Labour president Ramona Attard told Lovin Malta that she has held a number of fruitful meetings with Faure Chircop over the past months, including a recent two-hour discussion after she informed the party on her intention to reconsider her candidature. “During this meeting, Dr Faure explained that she was rethinking her role in politics to focus on her career progression,” Attard said. “As I always stress that Partit Laburista remains open for all, I urged Dr Faure to continue the work she had started.” “Last Saturday, whilst stating appreciation for my encouragement, Dr Faure officially informed the Party‘s administration that she was withdrawing her candidature.” “In contrast with PN, which had attacked Dr Faure by stating that she was ‘trying her luck with Partit Laburista after disappointing in the music scene’, I respect Dr Faure’s personal decision and sincerely augur success in her career aspirations.” “Meanwhile, in the next general election, Partit Laburista will present its strongest ever team of candidates, including a record number of women and youths, with the best ideas for the further progress of Malta and Gozo.” What do you make of Lynn Faure Chircop’s remark?