PL Candidate Changes Surname From Galea To Agius Galea, Says It’s A Personal Issue 

A Labour candidate has changed his surname in a manner that will see him shoot to the top of the ballot sheet at the next general election.

Malcolm Paul Galea, a family doctor and the mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ who will contest the next election on the sixth and seventh districts, is now Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, after recently adding his wife’s maiden name ahead of his own surname.

Lovin Malta asked Agius Galea whether he changed his surname to benefit electorally, but he refused to speak about it.

“My decision to change my surname is a pure personal issue,” he said.

Whatever his motives, Agius Galea now stands to gain due to the infamous ‘donkey vote’, the process whereby people vote for party candidates based on the alphabetical order in which they appear on the ballot sheet.