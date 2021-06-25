Malta Remains Silent As Foreign Affairs Ministers Across The EU Unite To Condemn Hungary’s Anti-LGBTIQ+ Law

Malta is not among the 17 EU nations whose Foreign and European Affairs Ministers signed a statement openly condemning the Hungarian government’s Anti-LGBTQI Law. Continuing the chorus of condemnation against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government, the Foreign and European Affairs Ministers for Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Latvia, Italy, Austria, Greece and Cyprus all signed their names to the letter. However, Malta is part of the 17 EU nations whose leaders published a joint letter yesterday vowing to “continue fighting against discrimination towards the LGBTI community”, following the Commission announcing that legal action would be taken against Hungary’s new legislation.

A further five countries signed this statement following its release on 22nd June

As of the writing of this article, Malta’s Foreign Ministry has remained silent when it comes to why it has not signed the statement, despite Malta’s status as a leading figure in LGBTIQ+ rights worldwide. Reaching out for comment to the Ministry on why Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister did not sign, a spokesperson stated that “our record on human rights speaks for itself, and we shall continue to walk the talk”. Further requests for clarification on why specifically the Minister did not sign has been met with silence. In total, Malta is the only western EU country that failed to sign the statement – the only exception being Portugal who has remained neutral until the end of its rotating presidency of the Council of Europe on 1st July.

Final (I think) signatories map for condemnation of #Hungary‘s anti-LGBT law. #Cyprus has joined, still no word from #Malta. Now 17/27. A word on #Portugal – it has to stay neutral until its rotating Council presidency ends on 1 July.#EUCO summit to discuss this tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GcxCO4K62j — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) June 23, 2021

What’s happening in Hungary? Last week the Hungarian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, introduced a new law banning the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among under-18s, including banning homosexuality and sex reassignment in school education material and TV programmes aimed at under-18s. The new law comes as yet another example of the Orbán government targeting the LGBTIQ+ community within Hungary, further restricting their freedoms in a move that has been widely condemned as being both a violation of EU law and human rights. Lovin Malta has previously spoken about the topic to our MEPs, who have stood united in their condemnation of the Hungarian government’s law, urging for a swift response to the law from the EU Commission. Why do you think Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister didn’t sign?