Malta’s MP Gender Quota Bill Passes Penultimate Hurdle And Now Just Needs One Final Vote

Gender quotas for Parliament look set to be implemented in time for the next general election, with a bill passing its penultimate hurdle this evening.

The landmark bill was approved by Parliament’s Consideration of Bills Committee today and will now go to a vote in the House, where cross-party support is required seeing as it will require a change to the Maltese Constitution.

It shouldn’t be a problem though, as both the government and Opposition have come out in favour of the bill in principle.

“We look forward to reaping the fruit of this law in time for the next general election,” said Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, who had spearheaded this bill when she was Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms.