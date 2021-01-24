Maltese MEP Hails Right To Disconnect As Next Step In Mintoff’s Fight: ‘Workers Aren’t Robots’

Days after his right to disconnect proposal was overwhelmingly adopted by the European Parliament, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba described this policy as one that continues the fight taken up by Maltese socialist leaders into the modern age.

“Workers aren’t robots, which is why I’ve been fighting to ensure that the things [Paul] Boffa and [Dom] Mintoff fought for are defended in today’s realities,” Agius Saliba told a PL rally in Tarxien today, referring to Malta’s first two Labour Prime Ministers.

“The policies promoted by Labour governments, such as the 48-hour work week and the right to free time after work must be protected in a digital world where it’s become the norm for workers to get bombarded by messages, emails and phone calls during their free time.”

“By obtaining a strong vote in the European Parliament, I won a victory for all workers across Europe. This is proof that the Labour Party is fighting the battles it was set up to fight 100 years ago, to be a strong voice against the exploitation of workers, not only in Malta but across Europe.”