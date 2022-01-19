‘Europe’s Stance Is My Stance’: Metsola Vows To Sign European Pro Abortion Pact

On the first day after her landslide victory at the European Parliament elections, Metsola promised to follow through on her word to sign a liberal pact that guarantees women’s access to abortion and contraceptives within the European Union (EU).

The announcement came after a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron earlier today.

“The position of the parliament is unambiguous and unequivocal, and that is also my position,” Metsola stated.

“That is exactly what I will do throughout my mandate as president on this issue.”

This follows Renew Europe’s call on EU institutions to launch the Simone Veil Pact.

The support of Renew was significant, as some French MEPs had voiced qualms about Metsola’s prior anti-abortion stance.

The pact represents a political commitment by EU member states to adopt progressive measures tied to gender equality. And thus, it aims to make gender equality a fundamental right within the European remit.