‘Europe’s Stance Is My Stance’: Metsola Vows To Sign European Pro Abortion Pact
On the first day after her landslide victory at the European Parliament elections, Metsola promised to follow through on her word to sign a liberal pact that guarantees women’s access to abortion and contraceptives within the European Union (EU).
The announcement came after a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron earlier today.
“The position of the parliament is unambiguous and unequivocal, and that is also my position,” Metsola stated.
“That is exactly what I will do throughout my mandate as president on this issue.”
This follows Renew Europe’s call on EU institutions to launch the Simone Veil Pact.
The support of Renew was significant, as some French MEPs had voiced qualms about Metsola’s prior anti-abortion stance.
The pact represents a political commitment by EU member states to adopt progressive measures tied to gender equality. And thus, it aims to make gender equality a fundamental right within the European remit.
The #SimoneVeilPact aims to make a reality of #equality between women & men as a fundamental right at the heart of the 🇪🇺 project
Today, we have called on @vonderleyen, acting EP President @RobertaMetsola & @eucopresident to launch the Simone Veil Pact! https://t.co/dvtvIhc2fW pic.twitter.com/xrdIb60Tiy
— Renew Europe (@RenewEurope) January 17, 2022
Macron is currently pushing to have the right to abortion added to the EU’s Charter of Fundamental rights, alongside environmental protection, as France takes on the entity’s rotating presidency.
“We must update this charter to be more explicit on the protection of the environment, the recognition of the right to abortion,” Macron said.
“This task of ours, and surely of our generation, is to respond profoundly to the renewal of its promises.”
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
