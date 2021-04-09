Minister Carmelo Abela Pledges Legal Action After Jason Azzopardi Implicates Him In HSBC Heist 

“I will take all the legal action necessary to defend my integrity in the face of this dirty and obscene lie, and Jason Azzopardi will have to pay for his actions.”

“I categorically and absolutely deny Jason Azzopardi’s defamatory and disgusting lies about me,” Abela said.

OPM Minister Carmelo Abela has pledged to take legal action after PN MP Jason Azzopardi implicated him in the 2010 attempted heist on HSBC.

“The PN is conspiring with criminals and is working hand in hand with them. Bernard Grech will have a lot to answer for.”

This evening, Azzopardi implied that Abela was involved in the notorious hold-up, had provided the thieves with replica keys and footage of the bank, and was promised €300,000 in return for his complicity. He also suggested Abela was “complicit” in Signal phone-calls to threaten witnesses.

Abela was an HSBC manager at the time of the attempted robbery.

Vince Muscat (Il-Koħħu), who has pleaded guilty to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, has said a sitting minister was involved in a ‘big job’, believed to be the infamous 2010 failed heist on HSBC’s headquarters in Qormi.

Muscat himself has been charged in connection with the crime and is now seeking some kind of clemency for it.

Who do you think is telling the truth?