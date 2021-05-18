MP Visits Every Single Street In Xemxija, Taking A Photo At Every Sight Of Shabbiness

With an election fast approaching, Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar has tried out a novel form of political campaigning, scouring one of his district’s towns from top to bottom and taking photos every time he saw shabbiness. Cutajar spent four hours walking around Xemxija last weekend, trying to get a taste of what residents go through on a daily basis, and saw quite a few problems with his own eyes.

From broken pavements and pavements with overgrown vegetation to cable wires dangling precariously, abandoned cars and even a broken boat dumped at the entrance to the Xemxija Heritage Trail, the MP’s phone had its work cut out for it. After analysing the town’s public areas from top to bottom, Cutajar then raised a series of parliamentary questions to bring the attention of ministers to these shortcomings. “I was doing my duty,” he told constituents who praised him for this kind of direct action.

Would you like your local MPs to do something similar to your town?