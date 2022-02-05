‘National Broadcaster Taken Over By Government’: PN Launches Constitutional Case Over PBS Propaganda

The Nationalist Party has launched a constitutional case over the Public Broadcasting Service’s (PBS) alleged ‘Labour propaganda’, stating that the national broadcaster has been hijacked by the government.

In a press conference on Saturday, PN deputy leader David Agius announced that matters will be taken to the constitutional court against political bias and state propaganda on the part of PBS and Minister Carmelo Abela, who is responsible for state broadcasting, and the office of state advocate.

“People are being bombarded with propaganda from the Labour administration with the Opposition’s message either completely disregarded or else hidden away at the end of the news bulletins,” Agius said.

In the announcement, Agius alleged that the broadcasting service no longer offered balanced views on sensitive topics of national importance. Issues are supposedly discussed and entertained without bias or prejudice.