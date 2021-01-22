Neville Gafa Jokes About ‘Ix-Xiħ’ Murder Reference As He Wishes Joseph Muscat A Happy Birthday 

Former envoy Neville Gafa has wished Joseph Muscat a happy birthday with a cheeky reference to the way the former Prime Minister was referred to as ‘Ix-Xiħ’ in recordings linked to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Dear Joseph, another year has passed and it’s your birthday once again. I got to know you when we were 10 years old, and 37 years have passed since then. Time has gone by in a flash.”

“Your birthday is exactly a month before mine, no wonder I call you ‘Ix-Xiħ’. Others will come after you but you were, are and will remain the best of them all.”