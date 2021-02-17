Nickie Vella De Fremeaux Warns MP Gender Quotas Are Humiliating And Insulting To Women 

Family lawyer Nickie Vella de Fremeaux has come out swinging against the proposed gender quotas mechanism for MPs, warning they’re anti-democratic, as well as humiliating and insulting to women.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to give me a parliamentary seat or any other job just because I’m a woman because I’d find it insulting to just fill up a quota,” Vella de Fremeaux said during a debate on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa tonight.

“MPs should represent the rights and interests of the people, and not be any old person who the people don’t trust and is only there to satisfy a quota.”

She also argued that it’s a global fact that women aren’t as interested in entering politics as men, quoting Hillary Clinton as saying she was attacked in her failed US presidential campaign because people weren’t used to seeing women in the political scene.

Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo agreed with Vella de Fremeaux, describing the bill as “regressive” in that it risks sending out the message that women and men aren’t equal.

“It’s like carrying out invasive surgery when only minor surgery is needed,” she said. “We must address problematic areas – why can’t Parliament sittings take place in the morning and why can’t MPs be full-timers? We must address those barriers, rather than play around with out democratic system.”