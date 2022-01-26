No Investigation Into Whether Bernard Grech’s Aide Secretly Filmed MPs As Speaker Rejects Whip’s Call

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has dismissed a request by the government whip to investigate whether one of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s aides had secretly filmed footage inside Parliament.

“It is very difficult for the Speaker to ensure that everyone who has access to the Parliament building doesn’t take mobile footage of the corridors and common areas,” Farrugia said yesterday.

“I urge MPs to apply common sense and ethics with respect to their colleagues when using their phone.”

Whip Glenn Bedingfield had called on Farrugia to launch an investigation after ONE TV programme Pjazza published footage which allegedly shows one of Grech’s aides covertly filming a PL media house journalist as he doorstepped the PN leader outside Parliament.