No Investigation Into Whether Bernard Grech’s Aide Secretly Filmed MPs As Speaker Rejects Whip’s Call
Speaker Anglu Farrugia has dismissed a request by the government whip to investigate whether one of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s aides had secretly filmed footage inside Parliament.
“It is very difficult for the Speaker to ensure that everyone who has access to the Parliament building doesn’t take mobile footage of the corridors and common areas,” Farrugia said yesterday.
“I urge MPs to apply common sense and ethics with respect to their colleagues when using their phone.”
Whip Glenn Bedingfield had called on Farrugia to launch an investigation after ONE TV programme Pjazza published footage which allegedly shows one of Grech’s aides covertly filming a PL media house journalist as he doorstepped the PN leader outside Parliament.
The aide, Jeremy Gingell, can be seen with a mobile phone placed back to front in his coat pocket, with the camera focused on the journalist, before accompanying Grech into Parliament.
On a second occasion, the same aide could be seen by Grech’s side as he was doorstepped by several journalists outside Dar Ċentrali, this time with two phones in two separate coat pockets.
The PN dismissed allegations that Grech was spying on journalists and politicians, insisting that Stagno Navarra was spreading a “ridiculous narrative”.
Stagno Navarra accepted the Speaker’s ruling, hailing Farrugia for his “honesty and integrity”.
“His ruling made it clear that while the suspicion [that Gingell was filming] remains, it is very tough to prove it.”
Do you agree with the Speaker’s ruling?