‘Nothing Has Changed’: Robert Abela Stands By Decision To Expel Konrad Mizzi From PL Team

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stood by his decision to expel former PL Minister Konrad Mizzi from the PL parliamentary group last year. After the former minister commenced his testimony in front of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee last night, Lovin Malta asked Abela whether he stands by his decision to expel Mizzi from the parliamentary group. “Nothing has changed,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister responded. During yesterday’s hearing, Mizzi put up a spirited defence of the controversial Electrogas power station project he had spearheaded as Energy Minister, arguing it was crucial to lowering Malta’s electricity bills. In the midst of a clash with PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami, Mizzi endorsed the Labour Party ahead of next year’s election.

“The people gave you a lesson in 2013 and again in 2017; God willing they will do the same in 2022,” he said. “You won’t be able to contest,” Fenech Adami retorted, reminding Mizzi of his expulsion from the PL parliamentary group. “It doesn’t matter,” Mizzi responded. “I will still vote from the bottom of my heart against you so that you won’t be in government with your sense of entitlement.” Mizzi didn’t take any questions yesterday but has promised to testify again at further PAC sittings. The former minister was expelled from the PL parliamentary group last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal, with Reuters and Times of Malta reporting that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had heavily profited off Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in the Balkan nation.

Out of 73 votes in the PL parliamentary and executive groups, 71 voted in favour of expelling Mizzi, with only one person voting against and one person abstaining. Back then, Abela said the PL was setting the highest political standards. “They remain allegations at this stage but I’m not judging Konrad Mizzi from a legal point of view, but rather his political position,” he said, in reference to the wind farm allegations at the time. “We have set the highest standards of good governance, political conduct and ethics, and the decision has been taken.” Did you follow Konrad Mizzi’s parliamentary hearing yesterday?

