‘Nothing Has Changed’: Robert Abela Stands By Decision To Expel Konrad Mizzi From PL Team

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stood by his decision to expel former PL Minister Konrad Mizzi from the PL parliamentary group last year.

After the former minister commenced his testimony in front of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee last night, Lovin Malta asked Abela whether he stands by his decision to expel Mizzi from the parliamentary group.

“Nothing has changed,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister responded.

During yesterday’s hearing, Mizzi put up a spirited defence of the controversial Electrogas power station project he had spearheaded as Energy Minister, arguing it was crucial to lowering Malta’s electricity bills.

In the midst of a clash with PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami, Mizzi endorsed the Labour Party ahead of next year’s election.