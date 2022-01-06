“When you read all these stories and hear about all these resignations, you start realising what the mentality is like.”

“I think that the corruption that was carried out by a small clique within the PL, which caused immense global damage, was because they felt they could do as they please thanks to their 36,000 vote majority,” Azzopardi said in an interview with Fabian Demicoli on Malta Daily.

Popular TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi has endorsed the Nationalist Party ahead of this year’s general election, arguing that the Labour Party’s biggest problem is its huge electoral majority.

Azzopardi referred to particularly disturbing court testimony by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Theuma had testified that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had told him to put off the planned murder after a snap election was called in 2017. Right after the result was announced, with PL thrashing PN, Fenech called up Theuma to tell him to proceed with the plans.

“Daphne’s murder was ordered on Election Day because the PL won by a huge majority, and I think one of the reasons we should vote for PN is because the gap between the parties needs to shrink.”

“The PL will still be in government, but at least not with an enormous margin.”

He added that the PN has come up with some “very interesting” proposals, but people won’t take them seriously if they don’t believe the party can ever re-enter government.

Azzopardi also reiterated his personal ambition to enter politics and contest an election with the Nationalist Party, but said that while his son is fully on board with the idea, his wife has other ideas.

“She asks me why I want to get involved in politics and whether we don’t receive enough threats as it is. Were it not for [her resistance], I’d contest with the PN, also because I really believe one should join the underdog.”

