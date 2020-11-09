Pete Buttigieg Joins Biden Transition Team, Eyes Role As US Ambassador For United Nations

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and once Democratic presidential candidate, has joined Biden’s transition team, along with 14 other advisories, as the president gears up for office in January with several media outlets claiming that Buttigieg is a “near certainty” for a cabinet role.

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg is expected to form part of President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet when he takes office – and rumours have it that he is even eyeing a key role at the United Nations.

“Biden officials have made clear to donors and party officials the question surrounding Buttigieg is not if, but where, he lands” Axios reported.

“The multilingual Buttigieg has told friends he wants US ambassador to the United Nations, but he may face internal competition from Julie Smith, a longtime Biden foreign policy confidant,” it said.

The once presidential candidate has been fighting Biden’s corner throughout the election campaign, making appearances on Fox News to discredit Donald Trump and, most recently, speaking on behalf of the Biden transition team.

Having served in the military abroad, and speaking multiple languages, will undoubtedly play to Buttigieg’s advantage as he vies for the role of US Ambassador.

