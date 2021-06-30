PL Minister Mocked ‘Stupid Laburisti’ In Text To Yorgen Fenech, MP Jason Azzopardi Claims  

As parte civile lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, Azzopardi has been given access to the contents of Fenech’s phone.

Addressing Parliament on Monday, Azzopardi said the minister had told Fenech that “you always believed in me” and that “I’m proud to be your friend unlike the Laburisti gaħan (idiots) who don’t believe in me”.

He said more findings can be expected following the outcome of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which is set to conclude on 15th July.

Azzopardi’s speech heavily focused on Malta’s recent greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reiterating that the blame for the failure lies squarely on the government’s shoulders.

Interestingly, he claimed that one of the main sticking points of the US government, which reportedly pushed for Malta’s greylisting, was the slow pace of the compilation of evidence procedure in the Maltese courts.

Recounting how he had himself called for an overhaul of the system last year to slash court delays, he said he had no idea that the US was pressuring Malta to implement the reforms.

“Deny that the US government made it clear that the system must be overhauled by the end of the year and that it will son send a former prosecutor to Malta in this regard,” Azzopardi said. “How humiliating. We’re an independent sovereign state but we now have our backs to the wall and foreigners are dictating to us what to do.”

“I offered you the Opposition’s help last year, but you didn’t want it and now the changes will have to happen because foreigners are ordering it.”

Last April, Times of Malta reported that the government was working on a major overhaul of its compilation of evidence system in criminal cases so as to drastically shorten proceedings.

