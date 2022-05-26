PN Backtracks On 24-Hour Ultimatum To St Julian’s Mayor, Who Hasn’t Been Summoned To Testify 13 Days Later

The Nationalist Party has backtracked on a 24-hour ultimatum it had given St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg to substantiate his claim that a party official had colluded with a big businessman to undermine his election campaign.

Thirteen days ago, the PN gave Buttigieg 24 hours to substantiate the allegation he made in a Times of Malta opinion piece in front of the party’s Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission.

However, Buttigieg confirmed with Lovin Malta that he has not appeared in front of the Commission yet, nor has he been given a date or any kind of indication as to when he will have to appear.

“All I had was an informal meeting with PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino, during which I explained to him that I had no problem appearing in front of anyone who asks me for information, but that I can’t reveal information that will expose my source as per the Whistleblower Act and the Data Protection Act.”

A PN spokesperson denied that this was a case of backtracking as former PN official Ray Bezzina had requested an investigation to the same Commission about the same issue within those 24 hours.

“The investigation procedure is ongoing,” he said. “Albert Buttigieg will have a chance to present his case and give his version of events in front of the same commission. Even though the 24 hours were given to Albert Buttigieg, the same commission he was asked to give information to is conducting the same investigation.”