PN Becoming ‘Populist’ Like PL, Former MP Edwin Vassallo Warns After Bernard Grech’s Evasive Abortion Answer

Former Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo has accused Bernard Grech of trying to turn the PN into a “populist” party after the Opposition Leader gave an equivocal answer when asked about the party’s stance on abortion. “Bernard Grech’s comment about the decision he will take with regards to abortion laws etc, means the PN will from now on become a populist party,” warned Vassallo, who has long been one of the PN’s most vociferous anti-abortion voices. “If things stay as they are in the PN, it will mean the party will become like the PL, a populist party that doesn’t care about the public good but only about how many votes it can win. What is morally wrong remains socially wrong.”

The Labour Party, like the PN, is against the decriminalisation of abortion, although it slightly softened its stance during the 2022 election campaign when Prime Minister Robert Abela said he wants to understand women who seek abortions. On Xtra this week, Grech said the PN “shouldn’t tell people how to live their lives” when asked about the party’s stance on abortion, euthanasia and IVF.

After facing a backlash from anti-abortion activists, Grech said the PN’s statute “in favour of life” is clear but that the party must change the way it communicates with the electorate. “We immediately need to change our attitude,” Grech said. “We cannot expect to continue imposing our beliefs on citizens and telling them that the things we believe are good are the things that must take place.” “That is called arrogance. We need to listen to people and understand them and change the way we do politics. We want politicians who listen, not dictate. We want politics from the people for the people, and not politics that interferes in your life. We want a PN with all its values but also a PN that is truly a popular party because it reflects all of your thoughts.” Should Malta decriminalise abortion?