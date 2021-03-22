PN Calls For Egrant Inquiry To Be Revisited After ‘Architects’ Behind Companies Charged With False Declarations 

The Nationalist Party has called for the Egrant magisterial inquiry to be revised after Nexia BT’s partners were charged with a range of serious accusations.

“The argument which has been used to dismiss the serious Egrant allegations was that documents were falsified,” PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami told a press conference.

“Now we know that the people who set up the Panama companies [Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini] are facing a number of charges, one of which is, wonder of wonders, the falsification of documents.”

In 2017, now-assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote that the Panama company Egrant belongs to Michelle Muscat, wife of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

However, a magisterial inquiry found no evidence linking Egrant to the Muscats and also found falsified signatures in alleged declarations of trust that were handed to him by then Malta Independent editor-in-chief Pierre Portelli.