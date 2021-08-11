PN Candidate Issues ‘Wholehearted Condemnation’ Of Repubblika And Civil Society Network 

“Wholehearted condemnation to Civil Society Network and Repubblika,” he said. “I, PN candidate Alex Borg, completely disassociate myself from these entities whose main goal goes beyond the principles and values of our glorious party.”

Borg shared a Facebook poll by Civil Society Network which asked whether a new political party should replace the “faltering” PN as Malta’s main Opposition.

New PN candidate Alex Borg has issued a “wholehearted condemnation” against the NGO Repubblika and the youth group Civil Society Network, describing them as “irrelevant” to his work.

“I’ve always believed in and followed the PN’s values, and I will work in favour of the PN and our leader Bernard Grech. Those two entities are irrelevant to our work in favour of Malta and Gozo.”

“I urge all PN activists, members and candidates to follow these steps so as to keep on strengthening our party.”

Civil Society Network sprung to prominence in the wake of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, organising a number of street protests to demand justice.

However, its original structure has since been replaced by a group of youth activists.

Repubblika was set up in 2018, a year after Caruana Galizia’s murder, as an NGO that focuses on safeguarding democracy, good governance and human rights.

One of Repubblika’s committee members, former PN secretary-general Rosette Thake, asked Borg why he dragged Repubblika into his criticism of CSN’s Facebook poll.

“We have nothing to do with CSN and have no intention of taking anyone’s place,” she said. “All we want is for the country to be run properly.”

