PN Councillor Resigns Due To Lack Of Action Against Therese Comodini Cachia For Criticising Adrian Delia

Comodini Cachia yesterday criticised Delia for personally grilling Lovin Malta editor Julian Bonnici as part of a libel suit he instituted against him, after his lawyer couldn’t make the sitting.

“Adrian Delia was scolded [by PN leader Bernard Grech] because we had gone to the Fosos with [Team Delia] T-shirts and after Comodini Cachia’s comment, we’re saying the party is united,” Grech told Lovin Malta. “I’m sorry but I cannot be part of a party of haters.”

Balzan councillor Andre Grech has resigned from the PN and will stay on as an independent councillor in protest at the party’s lack of action against MP Therese Comodini Cachia for her recent criticism of fellow MP and former leader Adrian Delia.

“Do you find the questioning of a journalist by an MP in his own case as surreal and in utterly poor taste as I do?” she questioned. ‘True he can but doesn’t anyone think this flies in the face of press freedom that MPs should be fighting for?”

PN General Council President Mark Anthony Sammut then said at a press conference that Grech had spoken to the two MPs about the issue and considered the matter to be closed.

Grech has long been a vocal supporter of Delia and was president of the PN’s small business forum under his leadership.

He resigned from the role in 2019, shortly after Grech beat Delia in a leadership election, stating he can no longer offer his services “after three years of politics of hate promoted by the clique of Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina, Chris Said and Beppe Fenech Adami”.

He was elected to the Balzan local council in a casual election last year.

What do you make of this development?