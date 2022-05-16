PN Insists No Discussions Ongoing To Sell Dar Ċentrali Headquarters To Reduce Debt Burden

The Nationalist Party has denied a claim by university lecturer Simon Mercieca that it intends to sell its Dar Ċentrali headquarters to reduce its huge debt load.

After Mercieca wrote on his blog that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech plans to sell Dar Ċentrali for €14.5 million, a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta that no such discussions are ongoing.

Since losing the general election, Grech has taken an extremely blunt stance on the PN’s financial predicament, admitting that the party is some €32 million in debt and that it must take urgent decisions, including selling or commercialising its każini and making its media house NET profitable.

“Unless we tackle these problems, the party will die,” he warned.

The PN is currently undergoing a leadership election process but Grech is the only person to have put his name forward. Party councillors are set to vote to re-confirm him as leader on 28th May and, despite the lack of competition, Grech has urged them to come out in force to grant him a strong mandate.