PN Leader Takes Jab At Robert Abela’s ‘Sunday Work’ Remark: ‘He Cannot Feel Your Pain’

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has taken aim at Prime Minister Robert Abela over a €17,000 monthly contract his legal firm had received from the Planning Authority.

Addressing a political rally in Sliema, Grech mocked Abela for defending the contract by arguing that his legal team’s work extended to weekends, occasionally even Sundays.

“This party will make sure that you have enough money to enjoy life, if needs be by working on Sunday, but because you want to and not because you’re forced to, and you won’t feel as though you’re doing something special like [Robert Abela] did,” he said.

“Abela shamefully took €17,000 a month… the reality is that he cannot feel your pains and sufferings and he cannot understand how hard it is not to have peace of mind about tomorrow.”