PN MP Calls For Upgrade Of Malta’s Sports Facilities, Starting With Tal-Qroqq Track

Graham Bencini, the Shadow Minister for Sports has called for an upgrade of Malta’s sports facilities, starting with the running track in Tal-Qroqq.

“We must maximise the use of our existing facilities, upgrade the dilapidated ones and build new ones where possible,” Bencini wrote on social media.

He drew attention to the Tal-Qroqq running track, an area often used for professional as well as recreational sporting activities.

Despite regular use, the track has been left in a run-down state for decades.

“The tal-Qroqq track is one of those dilapidated sports facilities. I used to train there many years ago. No sort of maintenance was done since then it seems.”