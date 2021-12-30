PN MP David Thake Reports Himself To Standards Commissioner Over Company’s Pending VAT Bill

Nationalist MP David Thake has asked Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate him following a report that his telecommunications company owes the tax authorities around €270,000 in VAT.

“I would like to formally request for you to investigate this case to ensure that no ethical standards have been breached,” Thake wrote to Hyzler. “I remain fully open to explaining my position and providing all the paperwork necessary.”

“I fully respect your Office which is why I would like to personally insist on an investigation to ensure that my company’s actions do not compromise my position as an MP.”