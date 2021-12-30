PN MP David Thake Reports Himself To Standards Commissioner Over Company’s Pending VAT Bill
Nationalist MP David Thake has asked Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate him following a report that his telecommunications company owes the tax authorities around €270,000 in VAT.
“I would like to formally request for you to investigate this case to ensure that no ethical standards have been breached,” Thake wrote to Hyzler. “I remain fully open to explaining my position and providing all the paperwork necessary.”
“I fully respect your Office which is why I would like to personally insist on an investigation to ensure that my company’s actions do not compromise my position as an MP.”
Earlier today, Times of Malta reported that Thake’s company Vanilla Telecoms is in talks with the tax authorities to repay some €270,000 in unpaid VAT dues which had accumulated over “a number of years”.
Thake vehemently denied that Vanilla had tried to evade tax, arguing that the VAT returns were filed on time and that his company’s own accounts department had actually taken the initiative after realising the VAT department’s website wasn’t showing updated figure for the company since 2016.
He said a voluntary repayment programme is being finalised and that the amount immediately due stands at €174,790, due to a government tax deferral scheme to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic
However, the Labour Party described the case as a “clear case of tax evasion” and described the case as “another test” for Opposition leader Bernard Grech.
Do you think Malta’s tax authorities handle these cases well?