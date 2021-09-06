PN MP Hermann Schiavone Calls For Yorgen Fenech Chats To Be Published In Full 

“However, I must tell you that the Labour Party, through the GWU’s media, is using recycled stories to try and insert me in the middle of dirty stories involving their own exponents that are coming out everyday.”

“I was unwell in recent months, which is why I didn’t comment on political issues even though I had a lot to say about them,” Schiavone said.

Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone has called for Yorgen Fenech’s chats to be published in full after a media house said it has information about a conversation he had with the murder suspect.

“It is in my interest for Yorgen Fenech’s chats to be published in full – not only do they not embarrass me but they prove I had nothing to hide.”

Earlier today, Talk.Mt, a rebranded version of iNews Malta, reported that Schiavone had spoken to Fenech on 19th March 2019, a few months after Fenech was outed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

Schiavone responded that while he doesn’t remember this conversation, he doesn’t exclude that he spoke to Fenech in relation to an activity the party had planned to organise.

This was a reference to a meeting that Schiavone and fellow PN MP Kristy Debono had held with Fenech at Portomaso to discuss his potential sponsorship of a conference the party was organising.

Schiavone suspended himself from the PN’s parliamentary group in the wake of this revelation but returned a few months later after the party’s executive committee cleared him of wrongdoing.

