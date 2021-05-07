PN Refuses Adrian Delia Interview On Lovin Malta Out Of ‘Controversy’ Concern

The Nationalist Party has refused a request by Lovin Malta to interview MP and former leader Adrian Delia.

Lovin Malta today requested that Delia feature on its show Lovin Daily, following a joint declaration he signed with fellow MP Jason Azzopardi last night.

As per party rules, the PN’s information office must vet all requests for interviews with party MPs and candidates and has the final word on whether requests will be accepted or rejected.

PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech informed Lovin Malta that this particular request has been rejected because the party wants to put the controversy that erupted in recent days behind it.

Last night, Delia and Azzopardi issued a joint statement in which they both recognised each other as politicians “fully committed to the fight against corruption in public life, which has scarred our country from the very beginning of the Labour administration, with one scandalous contract after the other”.