PN Teenage Activist Calls Out TikTok Abuse Warning She Will ‘End Up Like Daphne’

“Following the video on PN’s official page, these are the comments and posts I received attacking me personally instead of addressing the situation. Obviously, apart from the other circa 400 comments which were left on the video (many of which being hate speech), here are some of the more appalling examples of verbal abuse which was left for me personally.”

“Yesterday, a TikTok trend was filmed, the context simply discouraging Maltese people from voting for Labour, believing PL didn’t corrupt our country, regurgitating the same phrase ‘prosit prim’, and joining Robert Abela prayer groups on Facebook all in a light hearted video,” Grech, the deputy president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart said.

Teenage Nationalist Party activist Nicole Grech has called out particularly vicious comments that people left on one of her TikTok videos, including one which warned she would “end up like Daphne”.

One of the comments read: “F**k your f**king party. Why don’t you go and pick up trash you pieces of shit? You’re all going to end up like Daphne. Go and bury yourselves, alive, you pieces of shit! Viva il-Labour!”

Another comment was even more explicit, threatening to “explode her”.

Another one said: “Shut your big mouth, you little whore because that piece of shit f*cked Malta with all the debt he left behind… you poofs.”

“Shut your mouth because I’ll turn your blue eyes brown,” another one said.

Grech said that “Labour supporters” can attack her personally all they want but “it will never take away from the fact that the party which they hold so dear spoiled our country and its image and continue to do so every day they’re in power.”

This is the latest in a series of cruel and vicious online attacks in the Maltese political sphere. Earlier today, Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina reported a man to the police after he called for him to be hung in his hometown’s village square.

