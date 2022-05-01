PN To ‘Urgently’ Discuss Former MP’s Claim It Accepted Donation Intended For Pardon Lobbying 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has announced the PN will urgently discuss an allegation by former MP Jason Azzopardi that someone had donated money to the PN in return for the party campaigning for their relative to be given a presidential pardon.

“It is a very serious allegation and I categorically deny it,” Grech said on NET TV today. “I will convene the Administrative Council at 4pm today to urgently address this serious allegation and take all the necessary steps and actions. We truly believe in the rule of law and we cannot allow shadows like this to be cast on me, far less on the party.”

Azzopardi made the allegation yesterday after Grech said “all politicians have an expiry date” when asked in an interview about Azzopardi’s non-election to Parliament.