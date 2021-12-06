PN’s Communications Director Suddenly Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons

Alessandro Farrugia has resigned as the Nationalist Party’s director of communications.

The PN announced his sudden resignation in a statement this afternoon, only stating that he stepped down due to “personal reasons” and that party media editor Simon Vella Gregory will take over as acting director of communications.

“PN leader Bernard Grech thanks Alessandro Farrugia for his work over the past year,” the party said. “A new director of communications will be appointed in the coming days as per the PN’s statute.”

A marketing consultant and former communications coordinator of President Guido De Marco, Farrugia formed part of Grech’s campaign team in his quest to become PN leader last year and became his communications director following his victory.

His resignation comes at most a few months before the next general election, which is set to take place sometime next year.

Cover photo: Alessandro Farrugia (right) with PN leader Bernard Grech (Photo: Facebook)