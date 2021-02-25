PN’s Jamie Vella Clarifies He’s Not The Same Jamie Vella Charged With Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder 

After a number of people mistook him for the suspected murderer, Vella published a clarification to dispel any doubts.

However, one thing is for certain – it’s not the same Jamie Vella who heads the Nationalist Party’s equal opportunities policy forum.

Not much is yet known about Jamie Vella, one of the men who were charged yesterday in connection with the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

“In case this needed clarifying (which it seems like it does), I am not the only ‘Jamie Vella’ in Malta,” he said. “I am, however, arguably the nicest. No relation, obviously.”

Jamie Vella (not the PN activist), along with brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, and George Degiorgio, were yesterday charged in connection to the murders of Caruana Galizia and Chircop.

George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella were charged with carrying out the murder of Carmel Chircop on 8th October 2015.

Adrian Agius has been charged with procuring the men for the murder of Chircop – and paying the men a sum do it.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged for their complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular how they supplied the explosive which killed her.

Vella appeared in court in a hazmat suit, seeing as he had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

All men are pleading not guilty.

Do you think we’ll ever find out the full truth about the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galiziai