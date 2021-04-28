Police Yet To Speak To MP Toni Bezzina Again Two Weeks After Allegedly ‘Preparing To Charge Him’ 

Police have yet to charge Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina, or even speak to him, two weeks after reports emerged that they were set to take criminal action against him in relation to maintenance works that took place ten years ago.

Bezzina confirmed with Lovin Malta that he hasn’t received any communication from the police since they spoke to him on 12th April, and that he hasn’t been charged with anything.

He reiterated his belief that he was the victim of a “political frame-up”.

On 7th April, Newsbook reported that police were set to initiate criminal proceedings against Bezzina over corruption allegations dating back to 2012.

Back then, Bezzina, an architect, was employed by the Public Works Department and was accused of using government employees to carry out maintenance works at the PN’s Żurrieq każin, where he served as president.

The issue was first reported in 2012 by the PL-owned newspaper Kullħadd and L-Orizzont. Bezzina instituted two libel suits, winning one and losing another.

On 12th April, Bezzina was questioned by police at the Financial Crime Investigation Department and told journalists afterward that he believes he was the victim of a political frame-up.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech referred to Bezzina’s case last Sunday, saying the MP was being “dragged through the mud” for something that allegedly took place ten years ago, while cases of government corruption are going unpunished.

