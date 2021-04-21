Political Advertising Guidelines Can Never Replace Common Sense, George Hyzler Tells MPs During Grilling

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has told MPs that any guidelines on political advertising can never replace common sense as the main guiding principle of a Cabinet member’s behaviour.

“Just because there aren’t any guidelines doesn’t mean principles of common sense shouldn’t be respected,” Hyzler said. “If we all use our common sense, then these problems won’t arise in the first place. There are some grey areas, for example, an advert showing a minister visiting a project, but in the case of [Carmelo Abela] it was blatant self-promotion.”

Hyzler was summoned by Parliament’s Standards Committee to discuss his recent report into how OPM Minister Carmelo Abela had misused €7,000 of public funds on an ad intended for self-promotion.