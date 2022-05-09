Politicians Shouldn’t Be Treated Like Gods, New Labour MP Says In Maiden Speech

New Labour MP Naomi Cachia has pledged to try and change public perception of politicians, insisting they shouldn’t be adulated and treated like “gods”.

“I want to change the perception of what politicians should be,” Cachia said in her maiden speech this evening. “Politicians shouldn’t be here to warm the seat but neither should they be treated like gods. We need politics of substance that directly reaches people’s hearts.”

“It’s not nice photos and professional videos that make a proper politician but rather a passion for improving society. I want to be authentic and challenge the status quo where possible; politics should be a means to an end, and that end should be that everyone should progress, no matter who they are.”