Politicians Shouldn’t Be Treated Like Gods, New Labour MP Says In Maiden Speech
New Labour MP Naomi Cachia has pledged to try and change public perception of politicians, insisting they shouldn’t be adulated and treated like “gods”.
“I want to change the perception of what politicians should be,” Cachia said in her maiden speech this evening. “Politicians shouldn’t be here to warm the seat but neither should they be treated like gods. We need politics of substance that directly reaches people’s hearts.”
“It’s not nice photos and professional videos that make a proper politician but rather a passion for improving society. I want to be authentic and challenge the status quo where possible; politics should be a means to an end, and that end should be that everyone should progress, no matter who they are.”
Cachia, who was elected via gender quota, acknowledged the controversy of the mechanism, but said she intends to change public perception by the end of the legislature.
“Hand on heart, I believe that it can lead us to the change we need in politics, that is if my colleagues and I rise to the occasion,” she said.
Cachia also said she is looking forward to the upcoming national discussions on voluntary euthanasia and assisted dying that the PL promised in its manifesto.
“It will raise a lot of discussion but unless this legislature pushes it forward, then who will?”
