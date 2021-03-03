Prime Minister Warns Jason Azzopardi A ‘Very Serious Story’ About Him Will Soon Be Revealed

Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi that a “very serious” story about him will be revealed in the very near future.

Abela was today questioned about Azzopardi’s recent claim that civil service head Mario Cutajar had abused his power to force a tax official to resign through a bogus arrest.

“Jason Azzopardi knows that he’s going to be facing serious problems very soon, and what he did yesterday was a condemnable attempt to try and deviate attention from him.”

“In the coming hours, Malta and Gozo will continue realising that Jason Azzopardi is the most hypocritical politician in the country.”

Yesterday, Azzopardi claimed in Parliament that, shortly after the 2013 election, Cutajar demanded the resignation of an unnamed person in the Tax Department.

According to Azzopardi, the tax official refused to resign and Cutajar threatened him with criminal action. The official was then arrested on what Azzopardi described as “bogus” charges, kept at the police depot overnight, and subjected to a strip search.

He said current police commissioner Angelo Gafa had investigated the tax official and was clear of his innocence. According to Azzopardi, Gafa asked to be transferred to Malta’s Security Services a few days later.

Both Cutajar and then police commissioner Peter Paul Zammit have denied Azzopardi’s allegation, with Zammit even calling for the removal of parliamentary privilege.

