Quarantine Rules Must Change, Bernard Grech Says Following Outrage At Treatment Of Girl With Down Syndrome

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has urged the health authorities to update its COVID-19 travel rules to allow Maltese residents travelling from ‘dark red’ countries to quarantine at home.

Grech spoke out following major national outrage at the way the authorities are treating Rachel Umanah, a young girl with Down Syndrome who is being made to spend two weeks at a quarantine hotel following her upcoming return from Nigeria.

Her brother Daniel and mother Carmen have warned she tends to go into a tantrum when she’s locked inside an unfamiliar room.

“The measures we take need to always be proportional,” Grech said. “While it is good that those entering Malta from dark red zones should follow a quarantine period, it is unreasonable that people who have an alternative place to stay end up doing their quarantine in a hotel against a payment.”