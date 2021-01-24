Robert Abela Claims PN ‘Attacking’ Charmaine Gauci Because She Wanted To Keep Schools Open 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has claimed the Nationalist Party launched a “subtle and frontal attack” against Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci because she had advised the government to keep schools open.

“What a weak Opposition for it to be confrontational against Charmaine Gauci during a pandemic,” Abela told a political rally in Tarxien today. “Don’t forget that this is the same Opposition which spent the past few months criticising me for not listening to her.”

Abela referred to a recent article by Times of Malta columnist Kristina Chetcuti, the girlfriend of former PN leader Simon Busuttil, which urged Gauci to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and which criticised her for advising the government for keeping schools open.

Chetcuti argued that this advice must mean that the government failed to invest in creating an online learning infrastructure at public schools.