Robert Abela Confirms Election Will NOT Take Place This Year As He Puts Rumours To Bed Once And For All

Prime Minister Robert Abela has definitively put to bed persistent rumours that a general election will be held towards the end of November.

Addressing journalists this afternoon, Abela confirmed the election will be held next year and criticised the Opposition for “causing uncertainty among businesses” by spreading rumours of an imminent election.

Rumours of an impending snap election have been spreading like wildfire in recent weeks, with Shadow Finance Minister Mario De Marco even bringing it up during a recent debate with deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to confirm or deny the rumours before today, only stating that the election will be called when it is in the “national interest”.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech yesterday warned that Abela’s refusal to give a straight answer was causing uncertainty among several businesses for whom the upcoming Christmas period is the busiest time of the year.

“Businesses have suffered enough, don’t increase their suffering with your cheek,” he urged the Prime Minister.