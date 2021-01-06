Robert Abela Meets Teachers’ Union Over School Reopening Dispute As Bernard Grech Blasts His ‘Incompetence’

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Education Minister Justyne Caruana and health authorities are set to hold an urgent meeting with the Malta Union of Teachers today over the planned reopening of schools.

The MUT announced this meeting today, shortly after warning it will issue directives if schools reopen tomorrow, stating it has been informed that the health authorities have advised the Education Ministry to keep them closed.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of “playing with the health of children and educators”.

“I’m following the developments related to the opening of schools and I’ve made contact with the Malta Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators to listen to their concerns,” Grech said.