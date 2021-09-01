د . إAEDSRر . س

Robert Abela Refuses To Rule Out Snap Election In November 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to categorically dismiss rumours that he will announce a snap election in November. 

Questioned by Lovin Malta at a press conference today, Abela said that if previous rumours were right he’d have called an election several months ago. 

“I’m fully focused on the upcoming budget and I’m determined to work on it, announce it and implement it,” he said. 

MaltaToday and Times of Malta both asked Abela about the snap election again but he refused to give a straight answer, only stating that the election will be called when the “national interest” dictates so.

Abela has repeatedly pledged not to call a snap election, stating only three months ago that the legislature will last until June.

However, Net News, the PN’s media wing, has claimed that the government is set to call an election on either 13th November or 27th November.

However, sources within the government have told Lovin Malta that while the idea of an election in November has been floated, no firm decision has been taken.

Who do you intend to vote for at the next general election?

