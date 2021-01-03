Robert Abela’s 2021 Prediction: ‘One Of The Best Years In Malta’s History’ 

Prime Minister Robert Abela struck a positive tone when discussing Malta’s prospects for 2021, predicting it will be “one of the best years the country has ever had”.

Interviewed on ONE Radio this morning, Abela reiterated his forecast that the Maltese economy will start recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and that the country will return to “business as usual” in May.

“I don’t just want us to return to where we were before the pandemic hit, I want us to climb up a step. We don’t just want the economy to return to normal in May, but we want it to return to strong institutions, a strong sense of governance and strong authorities.”

“We want a strong economy, with authorities and entities working well at all levels and abiding by the principles of governance, transparency, accountability and discipline.”

The Prime Minister also urged Malta not to lose the values he said it re-discovered in the early months of the pandemic.

“We must continue understanding the importance of family values, respecting and care for each other and maintaining a work-life balance. Some values got sidelined in the race for economic development but now the pandemic has reset our values, let’s not lose the values we gained.”

