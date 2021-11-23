Robert Musumeci: I’d Rather Follow Prime Minister’s Stances, Even If I Disagree, Than See PN Win An Election

Political pundit Robert Musumeci has said he’d rather bite his tongue when he disagrees with stances taken by the Prime Minister than risk the Nationalist Party returning to government.

During a recent discussion on ONE TV’s Paperscan, Musumeci said that “elements within the PN” are undoubtedly less “malleable” than those within the PL.

“We must acknowledge this,” he said. “Some may call us pigeons [but] the truth is that ‘malleable’ means we regulate ourselves faster.”

“I’d rather regulate myself with what Robert Abela says, even if I disagree with him at times, than see the PN in government.”

His response can be seen in the video below: