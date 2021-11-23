Robert Musumeci: I’d Rather Follow Prime Minister’s Stances, Even If I Disagree, Than See PN Win An Election
Political pundit Robert Musumeci has said he’d rather bite his tongue when he disagrees with stances taken by the Prime Minister than risk the Nationalist Party returning to government.
During a recent discussion on ONE TV’s Paperscan, Musumeci said that “elements within the PN” are undoubtedly less “malleable” than those within the PL.
“We must acknowledge this,” he said. “Some may call us pigeons [but] the truth is that ‘malleable’ means we regulate ourselves faster.”
“I’d rather regulate myself with what Robert Abela says, even if I disagree with him at times, than see the PN in government.”
His response can be seen in the video below:
malleable
(mæliəbəl )
1. ADJECTIVE
If you say that someone is malleable, you mean that they are easily influenced or controlled by other people. pic.twitter.com/HhtCO70Rat
— BugM (@bugdavem) November 22, 2021
Musumeci’s comment was broadcast again on ONE TV’s Pjazza, with host Karl Stagno Navarra asking PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg for her opinion.
Buttigieg said she “perfectly agrees” with Musumeci, recounting the lack of public strife within the PL following Abela’s election as in 2020.
“The day after the election, all the factions immediately rallied behind their leader because we always bring the national interest and the party’s interests first and foremost. We’re not interested in power but in choosing the common good.”
