Roberta Metsola Concerned By Rise Of Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Listen To The Experts, Ignore The Noise’
Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola has urged the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available, stating she’s concerned by the “rise of anti-vaxxers”.
“Vaccines save lives. The level of disinformation and misinformation on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine and the rise of anti-vaxxers concerns me and should concern you,” Metsola said.
“This is a cruel virus – people have died away from their loved ones, exhausted frontliners continue to work non-stop, the vulnerable have been alone, businesses are suffering, families are worried.”
“Science means we now have the tools we need to stop it. Thanks to the EU acting together, Malta has the same vaccine roll-out as other countries.”
“Trust the facts. Listen to the experts. Ignore the noise. Take the vaccine as soon as it is available to you.”
Malta received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines last weekend and started inoculating people on Sunday.
The first cohort of people to get vaccinated includes healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85 will receive it in the near future.
The second cohort will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners, the third will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers, the fourth everyone over 55 and the fifth the general public.
Malta is currently inoculating people with a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but could soon also start distributing doses of vaccine produced by Moderna and AstraZeneca if they are approved by the European Medicines Agency.
A recent survey found that around 70% of the Maltese population are likely to take the vaccine.