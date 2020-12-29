Roberta Metsola Concerned By Rise Of Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Listen To The Experts, Ignore The Noise’  

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola has urged the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available, stating she’s concerned by the “rise of anti-vaxxers”.

“Vaccines save lives. The level of disinformation and misinformation on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine and the rise of anti-vaxxers concerns me and should concern you,” Metsola said.

“This is a cruel virus – people have died away from their loved ones, exhausted frontliners continue to work non-stop, the vulnerable have been alone, businesses are suffering, families are worried.”

“Science means we now have the tools we need to stop it. Thanks to the EU acting together, Malta has the same vaccine roll-out as other countries.”