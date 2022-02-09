Rosianne Cutajar Accuses Opposition MPs Of ‘Abdicating Their Duties’ As Boycott Takes Effect
Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has accused Opposition MPs of “abdicating their responsibilities” after the Opposition stuck to its promise to boycott a parliamentary committee in protest at her being named its chair.
Cutajar presided over the health committee today for the first time since she was appointed its chair, for a meeting with Malta Health Network.
While government MPs Oliver Scicluna and Anthony Agius Decelis turned up, the Opposition – represented on the committee by Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri and independent MP Godfrey Farrugia – stayed away.
“PN MPs chose not to attend and to abdicate their duties,” Cutajar said afterward.
“The discussion took place anyway but it is incredible how they prioritise partisanship over the national interest, in this case on the health sector and patients’ needs.”
The PN announced its boycott of the health committee last month, accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of showing “blatant disregard” of institutions by appointing Cutajar after she was forced to resign her post as Parliamentary Secretary of Reforms.
Cutajar was forced to resign following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.