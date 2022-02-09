Rosianne Cutajar Accuses Opposition MPs Of ‘Abdicating Their Duties’ As Boycott Takes Effect 

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has accused Opposition MPs of “abdicating their responsibilities” after the Opposition stuck to its promise to boycott a parliamentary committee in protest at her being named its chair.

Cutajar presided over the health committee today for the first time since she was appointed its chair, for a meeting with Malta Health Network.

While government MPs Oliver Scicluna and Anthony Agius Decelis turned up, the Opposition – represented on the committee by Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri and independent MP Godfrey Farrugia – stayed away.