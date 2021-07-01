Rosianne Cutajar Calls For Surrogacy: ‘We Must Consider Women Born Without A Uterus’

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has proposed the legalisation of surrogacy, arguing that the rights of women born without a uterus need to be taken into consideration.

“When talking about surrogacy, we must bear in mind that some women were born without a uterus,” Cutajar said in Parliament yesterday.

“You don’t need to be a woman to be aware of these realities and we cannot keep hiding behind ethical and religious considerations.”

“Should we just tell these women that they were unlucky in life, that they cannot have children and that they must accept the situation as it is? We need a serious discussion on this topic that takes into account the rights of the surrogate and the [legal mother].”